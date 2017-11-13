Inside Xscape’s Future Without Kandi Burruss – Here’s Why The Group Is Breaking Up Once Again!

We have learned that the future of popular girl group Xscape is not so bright after all! Apparently, member Kandi Burruss is way too busy to dedicate any more time to the reunited band.

The group may be breaking up once again after the 41-year-old Kandi confessed that after the tour is over, she will no longer participate in any other projects with her group mates because of her own packed schedule.

‘The girls are always fighting and falling out and then making up again, it is just the way they are. They’re four strong, independent women with their own agendas, so it is hardly surprising they butt heads. Kandi’s really outspoken, and if she has an issue with something she comes right out with it, which causes confrontation—but, it is better out in the open than stewing on it. Kandi has a really successful career outside of Xscape, she has a lot of things going on, so she does not prioritize the band as much as the other girls, and that can definitely cause friction,’ one source close to Tiny Harris shared.

As fans definitely remember, the band announced the well-awaited reunion after 18 years back in June.

The women had a strong comeback and proved they are still able to put together amazing performances.

That being said, either with, or without Kandi, the other women are not ready to give Xscape up.

Kandi has already warned them that she will not be available in the studio full time after the tour had ended, but the other singers are determined to stay together for at least one more album!

We are sure they will somehow make it work!

Are you sad history is repeating itself and Xscape may be breaking up again, a lot faster than we were hoping?