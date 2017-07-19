Inside Vicki Gunvalson’s Terrifying Health Crisis In Iceland – Lydia McLaughlin Tells All!

The Real Housewives of Orange County went on vacation to Iceland, and according to reports, it didn’t really go as planned. Vicki Gunvalson had to be hospitalized while in the Nordic country, and Lydia McLaughlin decided to tell all about what happened when she took her friend to the emergency room.

‘Vicki goes to the hospital, and she does not want to go, but 911 was called, and they do not mess around with that. And it is crazy. People are crying. We do not know what happened. Is she going to get admitted? We spent the whole night — I ended up accompanying her to the hospital. I do not know if you have ever been to an Icelandic hospital, the ER in the middle of the night, but it’s not something you want to do. So it was not the greatest experience of my life,’ the mother of three recalled about the scary night.

Fortunately, 55-year-old Gunvalson ended up being perfectly fine.

According to McLaughlin, she always jokes that for Vicki to leave the show, she’d have to be killed off.

But there was a happy ending to the story, and now Vicki is, fortunately, walking and talking!

McLaughlin also revealed that Meghan King Edmonds brought her daughter Aspen on the trip as well.

In addition, some explosive season 12 secrets have been exposed ahead of the premiere.

Apparently, Judy Stirling will be reappearing, and she is also already feuding with newcomer Peggy Sulahian.

Are you shocked to learn about Vicki Gunvalson’s health scare? Do you think she is really Okay?