Inside Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge’s Nastiest Fight Ever! The Former Friends Caused ‘Pure Hell’ In Iceland

Vicki Gunvalson’s feud with Tamra Judge may have finally gone too far. The Real Housewives of Orange County stars reportedly got into a huge blowout fight during the cast trip to Iceland. Will they ever make amends in front of the cameras?

An inside source told Radar Online that things got so heated between Gunvalson and Judge during the Iceland trip that they refused to continue filming with each other. While the argument didn’t come to blows, other cast members had to break them up before everything got out of hand.

“They got into a screaming match towards the end of filming, and punches were almost thrown. They had to be stopped by the other girls before it got out of hand!” the source shared.

The insider added that Judge bashed Gunvalson for spreading rumors about her husband, all of which Gunvalson vehemently denied. The fight was so bad that several of the ladies walked away in tears and everyone left Iceland more divided than ever.

As fans will recall, Gunvalson told Kelly Dodd last season that Judge’s husband Eddie was actually gay. The RHOC star has stood by the allegations, which is one reason Judge refuses to forgive her.

Vicki Gunvalson Rushed To Hospital After Black Out During Argument #RHOC Iceland Cast Trip! Find Out Why Here: https://t.co/TLmkJRi3v0 — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) July 18, 2017

Given the severity of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s feud, there’s a chance that one or both parties will get the boot next season. The two ladies refuse to appear on camera together, which is a major problem for producers.

After all, how can they participate in a reality show if they aren’t willing to be in the same room together?

Gunvalson and Judge have avoided each other all season long. Although their behavior is bad for the show, an insider claims that both women are confident they will be invited back next year.

This is one reason why Gunvalson and Judge are being so stubborn and aren’t willing to budge. For producers, major feuds are what draw viewers in, but a healthy balance prevents things from getting too far out of hand.

Gunvalson’s feud with Judge is definitely toeing the line in that respect and needs to change if they want to return next season.

Advertisement

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have not commented on their fight in Iceland. New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.