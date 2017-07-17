Inside Tiger Woods’ Crumbling Relationship: Jealousy Issues And Cheating Fears!

According to new reports, the pro golfer has been fighting with his girlfriend, Kristin Smith. After the disgraced sportsman got arrested for a DUI back in May, Tider Woods’ personal life came crashing down.

Now, it seems like his love life is also taking a hit.

We have learned that Woods is having relationship issues with his significant other Kristin Smith.

‘Everything was amazing. Then there were fights where she thought he was cheating. That started about a year in, and things went south fast. He is very jealous, and that’s hard for her. He screws up, and she gets pulled into it, and she cannot handle the pressure of it all. She seems overwhelmed and stressed to people who really know her,’ a source close to the couple revealed.

Apparently, in an effort to forget about it all she often goes on lavish trips that Tiger probably has to pay for.

But giving his girlfriend money is not something uncommon for the golfer.

Smith was even once stopped at Palm Beach Airport last year because police found $200,000 in her bag during a routine security screening.

When questioned about the huge amount of money and where they came from, the woman claimed her boyfriend gave it to her.

‘I asked her if her boyfriend could show proof [as] to where the money came from, to which Kristin stated she did not want to talk to me anymore,’ an officer recalled.

But despite their problems lately, it looks like Woods and Smith are not ending their relationship anytime soon.

An insider stated that Smith loves her boyfriend too much to leave him.

Do you think they should fight for what they have or is it better if they break up?