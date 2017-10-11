FREE NEWSLETTER
Inside The Huge Changes The ‘Today’ Execs Are Planning For Megyn Kelly’s Failing Time Slot!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/11/2017
megyn-kellySource: vanityfair.com

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford might take over Megyn Kelly’s time slot on Today. After the former Fox News star’s segment tanked with the audience, the NBC producers are hurrying to take action.

Apparently, the hour that is currently covered by Kelly has gone down 32 percent in ratings compared to last year!

But that’s not all! Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda, which starts right after Megyn’s time slot ends has also fallen no less than 26 percent!

Now, it looks like the TV couple might have to take over Megyn’s hour and save their own show from total doom!

‘There’s talk within NBC of switching Kathie Lee and Hoda’s show with Megyn’s show. This way Kelly cannot hurt Kathie Lee and Hoda’s ratings anymore with her terrible lead-in,’ one source on set revealed.

However, it seems like that is not the only change the producers want to bring about.

Apparently, they are also thinking about changing the name of her segment, taking the Today part out, so that she can stop tarnishing the Today brand ‘and just calling itMegyn Kelly.’

We have also learned that staff members have been miserable lately and they are well aware they might lose their jobs soon because of Kelly.

‘It is easier to blame them, but the real problem’s Kelly herself,’ the source explained.

2 Comments

Nic
10/11/2017 at 7:55 pm
NBC this is laughable


Ashlie
10/11/2017 at 7:22 pm
They need to bring back today’s take with Al, Tamron and Dylan


