Inside Teresa Giudice’s Cheating Scandal: Caught With Another Man While Husband Is In Jail?

According to new reports, Teresa Giudice may have started a romance with a New York-based businessman behind her husband’s back! Her frenemy Kim DePaola said the woman should leave her hubby.

Sources have confirmed that Teresa hasn’t visited Joe in prison for a few weeks now!

Her co-star, DePaula stated that the extramarital relationship has been going on for months!

According to her, Giudice and her mystery man have been getting pretty cozy in the last five months or so.

But Kim defended Teresa’s behavior, claiming that she has every right to start another romance and expressing her opinion that she should leave her jailbird husband.

As fans may already be aware, Joe was caught by the paparazzi at dinner dates many times while Teresa was serving her sentence.

DePaola revealed she found out about the romance with the businessman from her glam squad.

‘The girl who does my hair told me: I saw Teresa out with a guy. She said she saw Teresa playing footsie — you know, doing her thing. They were hugging and snuggling.’

In addition, she also revealed that soon after her discussion with the hairdresser took place, she also received information in the form of a letter.

The envelope was allegedly dropped at her store, and it read: ‘for Kim only!’

Inside, the note read that Teresa has been fooling around and constantly sexting a New York local.

The plot thickens!

Giudice’s attorney has denied the rumors, however, calling them a hundred percent false.

He claimed that they had been manufactured by low-lives with no moral compass, looking for attention.

The lawyer then stressed that the only man in Teresa’s life is Joe!

What do you think of the scandalous rumors? Do you believe that Giudice has really found herself a new man, and if so, should she date while still married to her incarcerated husband?