Inside Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards’ Sad Wedding Ceremony Without Son Bentley

As fans certainly already know, Ryan Edwards had managed to tie the knot with his fiancée, Mackenzie Standifer, just shortly before he went to rehab. But despite the fact that it was a short and secret ceremony, the whole thing was caught on camera to be broadcasted later on Teen Mom.

In a clip from the season finale of the MTV show, Edwards and Mackenzie say their I Dos in front of a minister and the groom’s parents.

However, what was really sad for the reality TV dad was the fact that his 8-year-old son Bentley, with baby mama Maci Bookout could not attend the ceremony.

In fact, the boy was not even aware of it, and it hurt Edwards.

In the clip, Edwards’ father asks him about how he is going to tell Bentley about his wedding.

But the reality star replies that he doesn’t think he will at all.

Hearing his response, Edwards’ mother breaks down crying immediately, sobbing that the most important people are not present.

‘Mom, it doesn’t matter if there are 100 people or two people here. As long as we love each other,’ Edwards tells his devastated mom.

The couple then says their vows by the water in front of just a few witnesses.

The ceremony was rushed because Edwards was set to go to rehab and fix his pill addiction problem.

This week, the man checked out from the center and shortly after took to social media to slam his ex and baby mama Maci Bookout for talking about his drug problems on Teen Mom.

He wrote about his ‘dream’ of his ‘psycho’ baby mama shutting up.

Advertisement

What do you think of Ryan Edwards’ wedding? Do you think they should have waited and had a proper ceremony attended by all of their close ones?