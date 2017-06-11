FREE NEWSLETTER
Inside T.I.’s Relationship With Bernice Burgos And Estranged Wife Tiny Rumored Pregnancy Details!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/11/2017
Just seven months after Tameka Tiny Harris filed for divorce from estranged husband T.I., rumors say that the woman may be pregnant with his fourth child. New reports claim that the former couple remained on good terms in the past months even when Tiny made it very clear that she disagrees with him two-timing her with model Bernice Burgos. It’s normal that Tiny feels betrayed and feels like he disrespects their relationship by dating Bernice.

One insider claimed that Tiny is mainly blaming the model for their marriage failing

Tiny is absolutely livid T.I. would just continue seeing the woman who ruined their relationship, but she still managed to get over her personal feelings and tried to keep their post-split relationship civil for the sake of their kids.

But now, because Tiny was so friendly with T.I., their closeness reportedly resulted in them hooking up again which may have resulted in another pregnancy!

The timing is absolutely horrible! Not only have the two decided they were better apart but since their split, T.I. has allegedly moved on with Instagram model Bernice Burgos, which means that the rapper cheated on his girlfriend if he impregnated Tiny!

Meanwhile, Bernice is well aware of the rumors, and she is confused.

While she understands that Tiny is the mother of T.I.’s children and is normal for them to try and keep it civil, she thinks there was no need for them to be so close even after the divorce.

Bernice is worried Tiny really is pregnant!

‘Bernice cannot understand how that could even be possible. TI made it clear to Bernice that things were done between him and Tiny and that they were no longer intimate,’ one insider dished.

Some insiders have claimed that if the rumors are true, Bernice will have no problem ditching T.I. as she has a handful of other famous rappers waiting to be with her.

Others, however, have stated the exact opposite – that Bernice is smitten and she would take T.I. back whenever.

Either way, sources have confirmed that T.I. and Tiny were definitely in contact a lot more than they should have been.

Do you believe Tiny is expecting another baby with the rapper? Does Bernice have any chance with him anymore?

Tangie hopson
06/11/2017 at 4:10 pm
Nah dats wat she gets 😂😂men always goes bk to real women she was something to play wit🎾🏉🏈got played


Pam
06/11/2017 at 1:12 pm
Matthew 19:6 : So they are no longer two but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.


Gabrielle Brown
06/11/2017 at 12:21 pm
First of all you cannot cheat on a cheatee or be committed to another when you are married. It’s just a new piece of something else to do. Even though it’s wrong for a husband or wife to do this but men literally just steps out for the moment and he’ll be right back! I’m glad this had happened because side pieces need to know the game…better yet you such a better woman and competing with the wife and wanting her life then find your own. Side chicks if you haven’t noticed are all mental cases. These men don’t make and leave foundations and deep rooted love for someone they don’t know. Do you know how much work has to be put into a new love and learning their crap all over again.
Cheating is a stupid full time job. Without good pay, just consequences.





