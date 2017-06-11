FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
meghan markle bernice burgos kylie jenner blac chyna lindsay lohan t.i. khloe kardashian tiny kim kardashian jennifer lawrence travis scott joseline hernandez beyonce douglas brunt asap rocky amber rose Gucci Mane christina el moussa Jessica Chastain katy perry scheana marie
Home » Entertainment

Inside T.I.’s Relationship With Bernice Burgos And Estranged Wife Tiny Rumored Pregnancy Details!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/11/2017
14
32.7K Views
12


t.i. tinySource: oxygen.com

Just seven months after Tameka Tiny Harris filed for divorce from estranged husband T.I., rumors say that the woman may be pregnant with his fourth child. New reports claim that the former couple remained on good terms in the past months even when Tiny made it very clear that she disagrees with him two-timing her with model Bernice Burgos. It’s normal that Tiny feels betrayed and feels like he disrespects their relationship by dating Bernice.

One insider claimed that Tiny is mainly blaming the model for their marriage failing

Tiny is absolutely livid T.I. would just continue seeing the woman who ruined their relationship, but she still managed to get over her personal feelings and tried to keep their post-split relationship civil for the sake of their kids.

But now, because Tiny was so friendly with T.I., their closeness reportedly resulted in them hooking up again which may have resulted in another pregnancy!

The timing is absolutely horrible! Not only have the two decided they were better apart but since their split, T.I. has allegedly moved on with Instagram model Bernice Burgos, which means that the rapper cheated on his girlfriend if he impregnated Tiny!

Meanwhile, Bernice is well aware of the rumors, and she is confused.

While she understands that Tiny is the mother of T.I.’s children and is normal for them to try and keep it civil, she thinks there was no need for them to be so close even after the divorce.

Bernice is worried Tiny really is pregnant!

‘Bernice cannot understand how that could even be possible. TI made it clear to Bernice that things were done between him and Tiny and that they were no longer intimate,’ one insider dished.

Some insiders have claimed that if the rumors are true, Bernice will have no problem ditching T.I. as she has a handful of other famous rappers waiting to be with her.

Others, however, have stated the exact opposite – that Bernice is smitten and she would take T.I. back whenever.

Either way, sources have confirmed that T.I. and Tiny were definitely in contact a lot more than they should have been.

Advertisement

Do you believe Tiny is expecting another baby with the rapper? Does Bernice have any chance with him anymore?

Post Views: 32,715

Read more about bernice burgos t.i. tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Bernice Burgos Wants Drake Back After T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Reconciliation
06/11/2017
Heartbroken Bernice Burgos Feels ‘Lied To And Played With’ By T.I.: Would The Model Still Take Him Back?
06/11/2017
Bernice Burgos Is Furious That T.I. And Tiny Are Back Together But She Is Not Ready To Let Go
06/10/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
14 Comments

Kim Parker
06/11/2017 at 12:15 pm
Reply

What does she expect she did the same thing to Tiny by sleeping and messing with a married man. How you get your man is the same way you lose him! This should be no surprise to her! 💁🏽


Spice
06/11/2017 at 11:45 am
Reply

Tiny and ti need to work it out not only for the kids but for the time they put in they relationship ti need to figure out what he really want we all go throw ups and down sometimes we need a break but cheating bring other people in your life is not one now you got someone else feelings involved ti I’m a fan of you both tiny and you please get this right if your not going to be with tiny stop playing if your not going to be with the other girl let it go remember God see everything watch how you treat people God bless you guys


    Yolanda
    06/11/2017 at 1:40 pm
    Reply

    not for the kids sake but for the sake of doing what’s right in the eyes 👀 of the living Lord GOD who institutes marriage anyway. Their foundation must be built on the solid Rock, the living Lord Jesus Christ point blank 📖 all else will fall in place as the will of GOD shall deem it necessary. I pray that they will stay together, forgive one another, and move on in love 💜💞💖📖💕💞💜

Renee
06/11/2017 at 11:44 am
Reply

Well … We shall see … A spring baby shower ? Stay tuned for the next episode of “Dipping in the ATL”


Beverly Powell
06/11/2017 at 11:41 am
Reply

Let that side chick go and take you a** back where you belong and that is with Tiny and the children.


Robbie Scheppert
06/11/2017 at 11:36 am
Reply

TI should kiss Tiny’s ass & anything else she wants kissed!
You don’t step on the woman who stands up & beside you while your fking up not only your life but your children’s life!!!
Your a selfish man.
Before you start a relationship with ANYONE you need to deal with the first one FIRST.
Tiny, I wish you All the luck in whatever you do. GOD BLESS


Jamilah Tisdale
06/11/2017 at 11:24 am
Reply

If tiny is pregnant, that’s her business, how can they say he cheated on Bernice when clearly she the one who stepped into uncharted territory knowing the possibility of the outcome, their divorce isn’t even finalized yet she should be ashamed of herself. I’M team tiny& t.I all day, I see thEirik chemistry and they make a beautiful couple. Maybe this will be a lesson learned for the women so willing to sneak around with married men👊


Shenika mcrae
06/11/2017 at 11:04 am
Reply

Tip,u is wrong,n I am just now say,as hell,I love this,this is a conversation,lolc(what,I’m bored)


Majorette
06/11/2017 at 10:57 am
Reply

Tiny cannot blame Bernice for breaking up her marriage. Some women do not take in consideration that men r married. No woman can take your man. He has to want to leave u. She needs to stop using Bernice as the reason for her marriage deteriorating. T.I. had always cheated on Tiny. When u bring other woman into your marriage for you and your man to share, Tiny u opened that door and gave him the go ahead to cheat. You do not invite women in your bedroom to share your husband. If he wanted that, he did not want u anyway. Please stop using Bernice as the reason your marriage ended. Check yourself and look at what u did wrong so the healing process can start. Yes, they both disrespected you but still Bernice had nothing to do with how your husband treated you, you set that in motion.


Aal
06/11/2017 at 7:40 am
Reply

Sorry Bernice,
Tip tipped out on Tiny.
He tipped toed on others before you, some call it a break. Its seems that now it’s your turn.
You are strong and pretty.
Someone else is waiting in the wings.


Ivory
06/11/2017 at 6:50 am
Reply

I hate their business is out there like this. Keep your head up, TIP.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *