Inside T.I.’s Plans To Spend Father’s Day With Tiny And The Kids!

New reports have confirmed that T.I. wants to put his personal feelings towards ex Tameka Tiny Harris aside and spend a memorable Father’s Day with his kids. Sources close to the rapper have revealed that T.I wants to forget all the negativity surrounding him and Tiny’s estranged relationship and be a stand-up father both to his three kids with Tiny as well as to the other three from previous relationships.

T.I. and Tiny have stirred quite a lot of drama lately, and rumors about their alleged reconciliation have been going around, but the man wants to forget all of that and focus on just his children for once.

‘T.I. is planning to see Tiny and all his kids this weekend for Father’s Day. No matter what, they’re still family, and this is a family holiday, he wants them all to be together. He has got a show Sunday night in Atlanta too, and he has invited her to come. He wants things to be cool with them again,’ one insider stated about the rapper’s plans for Father’s Day.

As fans certainly already know, T.I and Tiny have been in an on again, off again relationship for a long time and we can’t help but think it must have been very hard on their sons King and Major, and daughter, Heiress.

The fact that the rapper has decided to spend the special day with them proves that there are still chances for them to remain a tight-knit family even if Tiny and T.I. don’t get back together in the end.

Let’s see if Tiny will accept the invitation.

After the parents separated, T.I. started a new relationship with Insta model Bernice Burgos and as expected, the new relationship was not the best thing for the kids.

On Major’s birthday, T.I. brought the boy presents from Bernice as well, and of course, Tiny was furious!

Hopefully, T.I. will focus more on being a good father before anything else and try to avoid involving the young ones into his scandals.

What do you think about T.I.’s Father’s Day plans? Will Tiny accept the invitation and spend a nice day with the whole family like old times?