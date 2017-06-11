Inside T.I.’s Cheating On Bernice Burgos With Estranged Wife Tiny And Rumored Pregnancy Details!

Just seven months after Tameka Tiny Harris filed for divorce from estranged husband T.I., rumors say that the woman may be pregnant with his fourth child. New reports claim that the former couple remained on good terms in the past months even when Tiny made it very clear that she disagrees with him two-timing her with model Bernice Burgos. It’s normal that Tiny feels betrayed and feels like he disrespects their relationship by dating Bernice.

One insider claimed that Tiny is mainly blaming the model for their marriage failing

Tiny is absolutely livid T.I. would just continue seeing the woman who ruined their relationship, but she still managed to get over her personal feelings and tried to keep their post-split relationship civil for the sake of their kids.

But now, because Tiny was so friendly with T.I., their closeness reportedly resulted in them hooking up again which may have resulted in another pregnancy!

The timing is absolutely horrible! Not only have the two decided they were better apart but since their split, T.I. has allegedly moved on with Instagram model Bernice Burgos, which means that the rapper cheated on his girlfriend if he impregnated Tiny!

Meanwhile, Bernice is well aware of the rumors, and she is confused.

While she understands that Tiny is the mother of T.I.’s children and is normal for them to try and keep it civil, she thinks there was no need for them to be so close even after the divorce.

Bernice is worried Tiny really is pregnant!

‘Bernice cannot understand how that could even be possible. TI made it clear to Bernice that things were done between him and Tiny and that they were no longer intimate,’ one insider dished.

Some insiders have claimed that if the rumors are true, Bernice will have no problem ditching T.I. as she has a handful of other famous rappers waiting to be with her.

Others, however, have stated the exact opposite – that Bernice is smitten and she would take T.I. back whenever.

Either way, sources have confirmed that T.I. and Tiny were definitely in contact a lot more than they should have been.

Do you believe Tiny is expecting another baby with the rapper? Does Bernice have any chance with him anymore?