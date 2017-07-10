FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Inside T.I. And Tiny’s Messy Relationship: Here’s Why They Can’t Reconcile But Can’t Live Without One Another Either!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/10/2017
tiny and t.i.Source: etonline.com

To say that T.I. and Tiny’s marriage is complicated would be an understatement. But despite that, they always seem to come right back to each other. A source close to the pair has revealed what happened.

‘When it comes to T.I. and Tiny, it is a case of cannot live with each other, cannot live without each other. They do truly love each other, but there’s something really toxic about their relationship. They have this really bad dynamic, which results in them constantly trying to score points off each other, butting heads over the tiniest thing, and always trying to get one over on the other. At this point, I think it is highly unlikely they will ever be able to change the dynamic, and so they remain in this crazy relationship purgatory.’

What the insider meant by relationship purgatory is that they always make up and break up over and over again.

In other words, although they are unable to solve their issues, they also cannot move on to other people and seem to be stuck with each other forever.

And while the divorce is still on, the insider claimed T.I. and Tiny are well aware their relationship is unhealthy, but they cannot imagine living without the other.

Back in December of 2016, Tiny filed for a divorce and then refiled in April, but since then the couple has not taken any other necessary steps to complete the divorce.

Besides, there have been many mixed messages about what they really want.

One minute they share adorable videos of them cuddling with the kids and reportedly moving back in together and the next T.I. hooks up with side chick Bernice Burgos.

What do you think of their messy romance? Will they end up together, go through with the divorce or will they remain stuck in this ‘relationship purgatory’ forever?

3 Comments

Nikki
07/10/2017 at 10:53 pm
Reply

I love them both. I don’t know him or her. I have faith that they will work it out because they are in love with each other. One thing for sure however you leave this relationship; you better believe someone’s going to come along and do the same in your new one


Gloria Smith-Matthews
07/10/2017 at 6:59 pm
Reply

1. T. I does not qualify to give any type of relationship advise based on his not being able to manage his marriage with Tiny.
2. Rob needs to get assistance before he jumps up and do stupid things on any Social Media.
I feel sorry for individuals who have nothing to do except to let Reality TV break up their marriage.
I wish them all well.


Yolanda
07/10/2017 at 6:44 pm
Reply

I have always been a Tiny & TI fan. I have met Tiny before & she is the sweetest person. I also was a fan of TI & although It’s not my place to judge but since he has treated Tiny like he has I have lost respect for him. However being fair a man can’t do anything to you unless you allow it. Yes I believe in forgiveness but this has happened more than once and I feel she deserves better. I know they love each other but sometimes it’s not meant to be. She deserves a man who is faithful and will hold her down the way she has for him all these years. If he has to bring other females in the relationship to be happy let him go and find one that will treat you like the queen 👸 you are. Money &gifts can’t buy happiness that’s for side chicks! Nothing against you TI but you have daughters & children that look up to you& they say daughters usually end up with someone like their father. Is this what you want for your daughters and have your sons treating someone else’s daughter? Tiny your trainer would be a good start 😄


