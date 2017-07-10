Inside T.I. And Tiny’s Messy Relationship: Here’s Why They Can’t Reconcile But Can’t Live Without One Another Either!

To say that T.I. and Tiny’s marriage is complicated would be an understatement. But despite that, they always seem to come right back to each other. A source close to the pair has revealed what happened.

‘When it comes to T.I. and Tiny, it is a case of cannot live with each other, cannot live without each other. They do truly love each other, but there’s something really toxic about their relationship. They have this really bad dynamic, which results in them constantly trying to score points off each other, butting heads over the tiniest thing, and always trying to get one over on the other. At this point, I think it is highly unlikely they will ever be able to change the dynamic, and so they remain in this crazy relationship purgatory.’

What the insider meant by relationship purgatory is that they always make up and break up over and over again.

In other words, although they are unable to solve their issues, they also cannot move on to other people and seem to be stuck with each other forever.

And while the divorce is still on, the insider claimed T.I. and Tiny are well aware their relationship is unhealthy, but they cannot imagine living without the other.

Back in December of 2016, Tiny filed for a divorce and then refiled in April, but since then the couple has not taken any other necessary steps to complete the divorce.

Besides, there have been many mixed messages about what they really want.

One minute they share adorable videos of them cuddling with the kids and reportedly moving back in together and the next T.I. hooks up with side chick Bernice Burgos.

What do you think of their messy romance? Will they end up together, go through with the divorce or will they remain stuck in this ‘relationship purgatory’ forever?