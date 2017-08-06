FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Sports

Inside Serena Williams’ Celebrity Filled Fifties-Themed Baby Shower

Nick Markus Posted On 08/06/2017
serena williams

A lot of her celebrity pals showed up wearing awesome costumes! As fans may already be aware, tennis star Serena Williams threw a cool 50s themed baby shower and invited her famous friends!

The big celebration took place yesterday, August 5, at Nick’s Diner, a hotspot located in West Palm Beach, Florida

Among the big names who made an appearance were actress Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, and Ciara!

They all reportedly had a lot of fun with the expectant mother.

To document the retro themed party, the famous crowd took a lot of pictures.

As expected, Serena’s sister Venus Williams was also there rocking a polka dotted outfit, as she posed for photos with the guests.

As for the pregnant star, she wore a poodle skirt and saddle shoes.

To be noted that all of the other celebrities attending the bash showed off their retro outfits.

The 35-year-old was very confident in her body during the pregnancy, and she even appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair’s August issue completely in the nude, showing off her big belly.

Serena and her fiance Alexis Ohanian are set to walk down the aisle sometime this fall, and that is when the tennis player is due.

The happy couple is very excited to welcome their bundle of joy to the family and make great parents.

What do you think about the 50s themed baby shower?

