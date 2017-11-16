Inside Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian’s Magical ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Themed Wedding

The tennis champion is now officially a married woman, and she couldn’t be happier! 36-year-old Serena Williams and her now husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in a fairytale-like Beauty, and the Beast themed ceremony today. The wedding took place at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.

The in love pair had their closest friends, and family members by their side and even their infant daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was in attendance.

All of the guests at the wedding ‘were expected to dress to the theme,’ one insider has told us – how fun!

Some of the most well-known celebrity attendees were Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Lala, Ciara, Beyonce, and of course, Serena’s sister Venus!

The source also revealed that the guests were greeted with drinks while the song ‘Be Our Guest’ was playing!

The pair started going out back in 2015.

Last December, they announced their engagement on Reddit!

Source: reddit.com

‘I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome, To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And it was full circle. At the same table, we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said four words. And I said yes,’ Serena wrote about the magical proposal.

On September 1 they also welcomed their first child together, baby Alexis.

Congratulations to the happy couple!