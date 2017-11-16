FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
serena williams venus williams khloe kardashian cristiano ronaldo lamar odom ciara lebron james carlos correa caitlyn jenner Blake Griffin tiger woods russell wilson o.j. simpson kendall jenner kylie jenner nikki bella travis scott john cena aaron rodgers ronda rousey larsa pippen steve harvey conor mcgregor
Home » Sports

Inside Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian’s Magical ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Themed Wedding

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/16/2017
0
0


serena_williams_alexis_ohanianSource: instagram.com

The tennis champion is now officially a married woman, and she couldn’t be happier! 36-year-old Serena Williams and her now husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in a fairytale-like Beauty, and the Beast themed ceremony today. The wedding took place at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.

The in love pair had their closest friends, and family members by their side and even their infant daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was in attendance.

All of the guests at the wedding ‘were expected to dress to the theme,’ one insider has told us – how fun!

Some of the most well-known celebrity attendees were Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Lala, Ciara, Beyonce, and of course, Serena’s sister Venus!

The source also revealed that the guests were greeted with drinks while the song ‘Be Our Guest’ was playing!

The pair started going out back in 2015.

Last December, they announced their engagement on Reddit!

serena_williams_alexis_ohanian_engagementSource: reddit.com

‘I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome, To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And it was full circle. At the same table, we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said four words. And I said yes,’ Serena wrote about the magical proposal.

On September 1 they also welcomed their first child together, baby Alexis.

Advertisement

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Post Views: 0

Read more about serena williams alexis ohanian

Advertisement

You may also like
Sister Venus Helps Serena Williams Get Ready For Her ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Themed Wedding – Read The List Of Celeb Guests!
11/15/2017
Serena Williams And Her Fiancé Are Getting Married Sooner Than You Think
11/14/2017
Serena Williams Calls Out Baby Daddy Alexis Ohanian For Spoiling Baby Daughter Too Much
11/11/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *