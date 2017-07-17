Inside Scarlett Johansson’s Love Triangle Following Her Divorce: ‘She Sees No Reason To Choose!’

According to a close friend, the recently divorced Scarlett Johansson just wants to have some fun. The actress is reportedly enjoying some summer love by dating not one, but TWO men!

The beautiful star is now single after the collapse of her disastrous marriage with French journalist Romain Dauraic.

And now, the actress is back in the arms of SNL star Colin Jost after also hooking-up with Kevin Yorn last month.

‘She feels liberated again and sees no reason why she needs to choose between these two wonderful guys. Scarlett has told them both she is not ready for anything serious, she is not dating anyone exclusively for a while, and they have both accepted it,’ the source revealed.

The 32-year-old actress who shares daughter Rose with her estranged husband ended their relationship earlier this year.

After their marriage had collapsed, Rose’s father threatened to take the 2-year-old with him to France.

Romain Dauraic claimed that because Johansson’s schedule is always so busy, it would be better for the toddler to live with him.

Fortunately, Scarlett Johansson’s legal team quickly put a block on that notion, and she got to keep her daughter close to her.

‘I am so proud to do and I love to do and to be able to show my daughter that and have her come to the workplace and show her I am an independent woman making it happen is very important for me,’ the busy star explained.

It looks like Johansson is perfectly fine with juggling motherhood and a successful career.

Dating two guys at the same time? Easy, compared to everything else she is doing these days!

Advertisement

What do you think about the beautiful star’s love triangle?