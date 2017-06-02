Inside Rob Kardashian And Mehgan James’ Romantic Relationship – Why His Family Doesn’t Approve It? Get All The Details

Various fresh reports keep surfacing around Rob Kardashian’s relationship with Mehgan James. This is the reason for which he discussed the matter on Twitter on Thursday.

‘Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before.’

Even if she didn’t comment directly, James did respond to this, by retweeting his message on her Twitter profile.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed the fact that the two of them really are a couple and that they have started dating three months ago.

According to an insider, what makes their relationship work perfectly is the encouragement that Rob feels from the Bad Girls Club star that has really moved the fling in a positive direction.

It looks like she supports Rob and all of his endeavors and she just wants to help him because they are best friends and she just wants to be there for him.

Everyone is still waiting for the couple to step out hand-in-hand and James posted on her social media account her support for her ‘boyfriend’s’ Arthur George sock line.

She wrote last month on Instagram that she loves socks and The Kardashians.

What does Rob’s family think about his relationship with this provocative social media lady?

A source said that Mehgan knows his sister Khloe Kardashian it seems that Mehgan might not be that lucky when it comes to gaining Kris Jenner’s affection and trust.

Another source said that Rob’s family hope that his relationship will end soon because they don;t approve it. They all feel like this is some kind of deja-vu and that Rob is heading for the same road he did with Blac Chyna.

‘Rob always moves very quickly and falls hard. The last thing they want for Rob is another toxic relationship now that he’s moving on from Chyna. This girl also seems to like drama, and they don’t trust her intentions.’

Regarding the subject of how Rob and Dream Kardashian’s mother are getting along, it appears that the two of them always come together for their little girl while in the meantime they are living their lives separately. The exes celebrated Mother’s Day together.