Inside RHOC Star Peggy Sulahian’s Homophobia Against Own Brother: ‘She Slammed The Door In Our Faces’ At Their Father’s Funeral

Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Peggy Sulahian, banned her own brother and his fiancé from attending their father’s funeral because he is gay. Family friend Dr. Estella Sneider revealed that the scene was absolutely heartbreaking.

Aside from Sneider, one other pal, Los Angeles attorney Eileen Keussayan opened up about the incident.

They both witnessed the reality TV star’s shocking behavior at the memorial service.

‘I’ve known Peggy’s family since 1974 when they first came to this country. And I did attend Peggy’s father’s funeral last year. Her and her husband Diko made it known that her brother Pol’ and his fiancé Patrik were not welcome because they are gay. I went with Pol’ to the funeral for support so that he could say goodbye to his father. But as soon as we got there, they told us to leave. It was so sad!’ Eileen Keussayan confessed.

Although a church employee attempted to get them inside, they were shut down regardless.

‘They slammed the door in our face!’ Keussayan added.

Fortunately for Atteu and longtime fiancé Patrik Simpson, Keussayan, and several other close friends made sure that they were able to pay their respects to the late father.

‘Once inside, I did not let go of Patrik’s arm. Several of our friends created a barrier. I walked down past the people and sat him down in the front row. The whole thing was just horrific! She is homophobic!’

Dr. Estella Sneider also wanted to speak out against the injustice.

The woman has known the family for almost a decade, and she too was shocked by Peggy’s actions.

She went on to recall how horrific and heartbreaking the whole funeral was because of Sulahian’s behavior.

She could not believe how he was treated when he came to say goodbye to his own father.

The well-known celebrity fashion designer and owner of Pol’ Atteu Haute Couture confirmed the insiders’ statements, admitting that his sister is very homophobic.

Do you believe Peggy Sulahian should be welcomed back next season, or should she be fired for her hateful behavior?