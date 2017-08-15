Inside Peggy And Diko Sulahian’s Secret Divorce

Peggy Sulahian’s husband filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The reality TV star claimed that she and Diko had the perfect relationship for over two decades, but now it looks like she lied about it all to her fans.

Court documents prove that the Sulahians got a divorce on April 24, 1996!

As fans are certainly aware, the couple tied the knot on April 29, 1995 and ended up breaking up almost a year later.

Aside from filing the divorce petition, the man also asked for the decision to allow Peggy spousal support to be terminated.

Apparently, despite the fact that Diko is now a luxury car CEO, at the time, he claimed their liabilities were ‘credit card debts.’

A month later, Peggy responded to his court filing, requesting to return to her maiden name – Atteukenian.

The papers prove that the divorce was finalized in December of 1996 and that Peggy and Diko were not in attendance when the marriage was annulled.

A remarriage certificate is yet to be found.

Peggy and Diko are parents to three kids today and are still together – but perhaps not legally.

The 43-year-old woman was recently involved in a homophobia scandal when she allegedly did not allow her own brother and his partner to attend their father’s funeral.

Should Peggy return to the Real Housewives of Orange County next season?