Inside O.J. Simpson’s Shocking Request From Prison Hitman To Murder The Goldman Family: ‘It’s Gonna Get Done With Or Without You!’

Shocking new reports have revealed that O.J. Simpson allegedly tried to recruit someone in prison to kill Ron Goldman’s family in order to avoid paying the whopping $33.5 million that he owns them. Vernon Nelson, claims that Simpson offered the hitman a six-figure amount for the job.

‘I want you to help me kill the Goldmans. Those motherf*****s have been a pain in my ass since the trial, and they jump at every chance to tear me down in the media! Do you know how much money I have lost because of them? I am sick of it!’ Simpson reportedly said.

The two shared a cell from 2015 to 2016.

As you may be aware, O.J. Simpson is now a free man.

He was released on October 1 after spending nine years in prison on arm robbery charges.

The Juice is infamous for the so-called Trial of the Century, in 1994 when he was accused of killing his wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron.

He beat the murder rap at the time, but three years later, in a civil trial, he was found responsible.

The shamed football pro was then ordered to pay up no less than $33.5 million to Ron’s pained family, and Simpson is yet to do so.

Advertisement

‘You do not have to answer right now, Vernon … just think about it. It is gonna get done with or without you, but I prefer it be with you,’ the man claimed Simpson said to him.