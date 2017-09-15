Inside Miranda Lambert’s Ruthless Revenge Against Ex Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is bringing her former husband to a new low by winning at his own game – country music! The songstress has managed to get her revenge on Blake Shelton now that her marriage dirt-dishing album turned out to be a smash hit.

Lambert has most nominations for the Country Music Association Awards 2017, and she managed this with her new album The Weight of These Wings as well as with her tell-all songs Tin Man and Vice.

In the meantime, Blake Shelton, who is currently in a seemingly happy relationship with his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani, was shut out for the second year in a row.

According to a pal close to Lambert, ‘Miranda cannot keep from smiling these days. She suffered at Blake’s hands, but now the world’s coming up roses and that pain of losing her man has faded into the rearview mirror. And that she is beating Blake at his own country music game, it just makes it all the sweeter.’

As fans certainly are aware, Miranda’s brand new album is dishing all about Shelton walking out on her.

She even said it clearly enough for the fans that if they want to know all about it, ‘it’s all on there.’

Miranda and Blake were married for about four years before he filed for divorce in 2015.

Apparently, the woman was completely blindsided by him dumping her like that.

But what was even more shocking and hurt her pride the most was the fact that, just a few months later, Shelton started dating Gwen Stefani.

Lambert has also found herself Anderson East, and the source said she cannot wait to show her new love off at the CMAA and scoop up all of the awards while she’s at it.