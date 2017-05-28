Inside Miranda Kerr And Evan Speigel’s Intimate But Still “Lavish And Classy” Wedding

Gorgeous model Miranda Kerr married her Snapchat CEO Evan Speigel on Saturday, and the wedding was both “lavish and classy!”

The ceremony took place at their Brentwood, California home.

It was an intimate wedding attended by less than 50 of the couple’s closest friends and family members.

Of course, Miranda’s parents John and Therese, her brother Matthew and his husband, James Wright were there.

In addition, her grandparents were also flown in from their place of residency in New South Wales, Australia.

According to reports, guests also included a few “high-profile attendees and some models.”

Even though the model’s ex-husband Orlando Bloom was not present, their son Flynn apparently played a very important role during the ceremony.

The attendees arrived in vans with tinted windows and black limousines and were then picked up at various checkpoints, to assure the secrecy of the ceremony.

A huge marquee was erected in the pair’s garden, and it was decorated with farmhouse tables, white benches.

The flowers of choice were pink roses, and they were everywhere!

During the 20 minutes long ceremony, a pianist, and a string quartet performed a rendition of the well-known Disney favorite When You Wish Upon A Star.

Insiders have revealed that both bride and groom had tears in their eyes and Miranda looked “regal and like a natural princess.”

The source added that the guests cheered at the end and that “the vows were beautiful.”

Even though it was a small wedding, the reception still looked “lavish and classy.”

Miranda was the one who organized everything, and she has great taste, praised the same insider, adding that the model was “ecstatic” to marry her boyfriend.

Kerr and Speigel were dating for a year when they got engaged.

What do you think of their reception? Should they have organized a bigger, more public ceremony?