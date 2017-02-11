Inside Malia Obama’s Obsession with Drake

According to insiders the former first daughter, Malia Obama, is obsessed with Drake! The 18-year old’s dreams of meeting the rap star finally came true when he made a visit to the White House right before the Obama administration left office. And judging by Drake’s recent tweets, it does not appear that he would shy away from the teen’s advances if she decides to come forward.

Advertisement

His recent tweets revolve around his visit with the Obamas and his admiration for the former first family. He even throws shout out tweets to Malia and Sasha when they wear his OVO gear.

It could all be just a simple teen crush, but with Malia interning for big shot Harvey Weinstein she may eventually make a name for herself which could be the ticket to Hollywood elite. At the young age of 18, she has already taken the initiative to submit screenplays to the highly acclaimed film producer.

Sources say she talks about Drake all the time, and since meeting him, her obsession has only grown more intense. At the same time, Drake has such high regards for Obamas that some are saying he would not mind being part of the family someday. The rumor mill is constantly churning with news of his love interests, and Malia could be the next contender for his heart.

So what does her father think of his teen’s growing crush? According to insiders, the former president has been kept in the dark regarding this matter. Perhaps, this is for the best as there nothing to worry about right now.

Advertisement

While Drake could be Malia’s current obsession, being so young, this crush might eventually pass and only time will tell if she gets to live this one out!