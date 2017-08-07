Inside Maddie Ziegler’s Parents’ Nasty Custody Battle Over The Dance Prodigy!

Maddie’s dad accused her mother of not acting in the dancer’s best interest regarding her career. We have learned that while Ziegler’s parents got into a heated fight over her and her sister Mackenzie on Dance Moms, behind the cameras, their feud was even nastier.

It is safe to say that the parents’ custody battle was a nightmare for the two girls.

As you may already be aware, Melissa Gisoni went ahead and filed for divorce from Kurt Ziegler back in December of 2010, after eight years of marriage.

In June of 2011, the two submitted an agreement according to which the mother and father would share custody of their daughters.

However, Gisoni would have primary physical custody while Ziegler would get periods of partial physical custody.

The father was ordered to pick up Maddie and Mackenzie from dance classes every Monday evening and also take them to school on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, while on Wednesdays he was expected to pick the sisters up.

Ziegler was allowed to spend time with his two daughters every other weekend.

On February of this year, Gisoni demanded the custody agreement to be modified.

The mother wanted to perform all of the parental duties because she is capable and ‘the better parent.’

In addition, she is the only one financially supporting the kids ever since she and Ziegler split.

Besides, according to the legal filing, the ‘father suffers from mental health issues which impair his ability to properly parent the children. Petitioner believes and therefore avers that the children’s best interests will be served by awarding her primary physical and sole legal custody of the children; and partial custody to Father.’

But Ziegler also filed a counter-petition asking to share both physical and legal custody.

He believed that this modification was in the girls’ best interest.

Apparently, their mother refused to abide by the order’s terms, and she attempted to ‘marginalize’ him from the daughters’ lives.

The man went on in the petition, saying that their mother was not acting in Maddie and Mackenzie’s best interests regarding their traveling schedules and even careers.

But despite his counter-petition, in June of this year, the court granted Gisoni sole legal as well as primary custody of her two daughters.

A couple of years ago, Maddie opened up about her father, claiming he sometimes freaks her out when he comes backstage and also that she likes her step father a lot more.

When Abby Lee Miller told Ziegler to leave the dance competition, he got mad saying it was dance that ruined his family.

Finally, the man threatened to do everything in his power to make sure the girls left the show.

Are you surprised to learn about the monster custody war?