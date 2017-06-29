FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Home » Entertainment

Inside Lisa Vanderpump’s Film Project And Possible New Spin-Off Show!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/29/2017
lisa vanderpumpSource: eonline.com

Aside from her film career, the woman is apparently planning to start a new reality show as well. It looks like Lisa Vanderpump is really an overachiever! Not only is she an animal activist, stars in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has her own spin-off Vanderpump Rules but reports say she is currently working on a documentary film, as well as yet another spin-off!

Lisa revealed that her hubby Ken Todd and Dr. John Sessa are working on a documentary about the inhumane treatment of dogs all over the world.

As fans may already be aware, the reality TV star and animal rights activist has been fighting for years to stop the cruel Yulin Meat Festival – an annual Chinese festival during which thousands of dogs are slaughtered in the streets for their meat.

Therefore, Lisa has managed to start the movement known as Stop Yulin Forever.

She went on to state that the aim of the movement and the documentary is to bring awareness to the cruel treatment towards dogs and ultimately put an end to it.

In addition, Vanderpump Dog Foundation has recently opened up its own adoption center, and Lisa would just love to start a spin-off revolved around the center.

‘I would like to do a reality show involving my dog business. But if we do one, I would like it to be more of a light-hearted Saturday morning type of show as opposed to a hard-hitting reality show like my other ones,’ Vanderpump explained.

Would you watch a show about Lisa’s dog adoption center?

Read more about lisa vanderpump rhbh vanderpump rules

Read Next

