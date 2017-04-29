Inside Kris Jenner’s “Vicious War Against Chyna” – Momager Refuses To Move Forward With Season 2 Of Rob & Chyna!

According to new reports, Rob Kardashian and his baby mama Blac Chyna are furious at momager Kris Jenner for pulling the plug on their spin-off show Rob & Chyna.

One source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family has revealed that the reason why season 2 of Rob and Chyna’s show hasn’t even started being filmed is Kris.

Like usual, the momager is trying to control everything.

What is strange however is the fact that her son and Chyna’s show got huge ratings while Keeping Up with the Kardashians is slowly but surely heading for a cancellation.

It should be a no-brainer for Kris that the right thing to do is revive Rob & Chyna, but for some reason, the momager refuses to.

“Chyna signed a multi-year contract with E!,” the insider stated. “She is still under contract with them for both KUWK and Rob & Chyna. She is ready to work,” but all she can do is hope Kris will change her mind and let her do her job.

The source shared that everybody is ready to shoot except for Jenner.

Rob and Chyna want to film for the second season, and the network is all for it! The only party who is against it and keeps coming up with excuses is Kris.

The drama between Rob and Chyna helped Keeping Up with the Kardashians ratings, but family friends claim she did a bad thing by exploiting Chyna and turning the rest of the family against her.

“It’s a vicious war against Chyna.”

The insider hopes the money Chyna could bring in will convince Kris to move forward with the second season of Rob & Chyna.