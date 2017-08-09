Inside Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle’s Plan To Join ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Brielle Biermann might be taking her mother’s lead. The daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak is reportedly thinking about joining the show next season. Here’s an inside look at Biermann’s chances of becoming a full-fledged RHOA star.

According to the inside source Biermann isn’t interested in making the occasional guest appearance and wants to join the show as a full-time cast member.

After watching her mom go through her share of drama over the years, Biermann believes she has what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the other women.

“She wants to join the cast, and not just as a ‘friend’ or a ‘guest,’” the source explained. “She thinks she can hold her own in that world.”

Details Inside Kenya Moore’s Alleged Fight With Kim Zolciak-Biermann And Brielle Biermann At NeNe Leakes’ Party!https://t.co/ikbDM6bWqd pic.twitter.com/EWfvIbzxbM — Brightly (@Brightly5) July 26, 2017

Biermann recently made headlines when she slammed RHOA star Kenya Moore on Twitter.

Biermann told Moore that she was a “dumb ugly evil b—h” for targeting her family. The feud began after Kim Zolciak said Moore’s marriage was a sham.

Moore hit back by saying that Zolciak pimped her daughter just to get tickets to see John Legend. She also mentioned Zolciak’s son, who is recovering from a vicious dog attack.

While Zolciak has since fired back, the insider claims that Biermann is ready to take on Moore if her mom backs down.

best friend🖤🖤 @kimzolciakbiermann A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

While it sounds like Biermann is ready to jump into the drama, a source told she is not interested in being a part of RHOA.

Biermann is apparently unhappy with not receiving any money for her previous appearances on the show and doesn’t want anything to do with it moving forward.

“Brielle isn’t joining the cast,” the source shared. “She does not receive compensation.”

Zolciak was a part of the show for the first five seasons. She currently has her own series, Don’t Be Tardy, and agreed to return to the RHOA part-time in Season 9.

Although she was only in a few episodes, Zolciak stirred up a lot of drama with Moore at NeNe Leakes’ party. The two ladies got into a fight about Zolciak’s rumored financial problems, which she vehemently denies.

Advertisement

Biermann, meanwhile, has made multiple guest appearances on the show. She even allowed the cameras to film her 11th birthday party during Season 1. She has not, however, confirmed or denied her plans to join the series next year.