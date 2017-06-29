Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Secret Plans To Marry Tristan Thompson And Get Pregnant By The End Of The Year!

Khloe Kardashian is not wasting any time with the ‘love of her life’ Tristan Thompson. The two have been dating for less than a year but it looks like the reality TV star is convinced he is the one! According to new reports, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just dropped a wedding and baby bombshell on her famous family.

The couple have big plans and according to a source close to the Kardashian clan, Khloe’s mission is to get married and pregnant by the end of this year.

As fans may remember, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians teased fans that she may be pregnant this week by posting a cute Polaroid photo of her and her basketball player boyfriend, captioning the snap ‘mom and dad.’

Although insiders quickly explained to confused fans that they are just nicknames for each other, the woman has been hinting at an engagement for months!

Is Khloe’s biggest dream of having a big family finally coming true?

A source can confirm that for now, there is no baby in the over but that does not mean she hasn’t been trying to get pregnant.

‘Khloe is not pregnant yet but she has definitely been trying. And as far as getting married to Tristan, she already has the ring and gown picked out,’ the source revealed!

Wow! It looks like the reality TV star is all ready for her life with Thompson.

The only thing that is left to happen now is for him to find to courage to pop the big question!

Do you believe Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready for the next step in their relationship? More precisely, is marriage something the man wants at this point in his life?