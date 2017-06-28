Inside Jennifer Aniston And Chelsea Handler’s Huge Falling Out!

Although Chelsea Handler has her way with her rotation of famous pals, it looks like the comedian’s list of celebrity BFFs just got shorter! According to new reports, Handler’s longtime friend Jennifer Aniston is no longer in her life!

Sadly, enough, getting booted by Aniston also means getting cut by her huge number of confidants!

Sources close to the woman have revealed that she has been dropped by her powerful Hollywood publicist, Stephen Huvane, whose number one client just happens to be Aniston!

Stephen represented the vulgar comedian for years, but the insider claimed that he ‘dumped Chelsea after she had a huge blow up with Jennifer — one of his very top-priority clients. He is no longer representing Chelsea.’

Chelsea was also one of the few guests on Jen’s secret August 2015 wedding to Justin Theroux, but now they are on the outs!

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Chelsea seemed to blab on about her falling out with Aniston, saying something about lying to her and expecting someone to be a good friend to her just like she is.

She also revealed she’d already replaced Aniston with other huge celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell.

The woman became close after partying it up during New Year’s Eve in Aspen, Colorado.

In addition, the source revealed that Aniston makes her mutual friends with Handler choose between the two of them, so the actress put her foot down when she found out Handler had been adding to her friend circle.

What do you think of the two women’s falling out?