Inside Hoda Kotb’s Secret Plan To Adopt Another Child

The today host is very happy to finally be a mother, and apparently, she wants more than just one ray of sunshine in her life. The 53-year-old Hoda Kotb is reportedly so glad to be a mother that she is planning to find her adopted daughter Haley Joy a sibling!

A pal close to the TV personality claims Hoda just can’t believe how lucky she is to have a baby at this point in her life, noting that being a parent is her number one priority.

After adopting her daughter back in February, Hoda opened up about the fact that, after undergoing breast cancer treatments back in 2007 she was rendered unable to conceive.

Despite that, the woman who has always wished she could become a mom couldn’t come to terms with that.

When her boyfriend Joel Schiffman was entirely for her idea of becoming parents, Kotb was simply over the moon.

Now, the pair is ready to adopt yet another infant.

‘Haley’s the light of both their lives, and Hoda would love for her to have a sibling. She is working with the same licensed adoption agency as last time. Haley will be a year old soon, and Hoda’s hoping to bring home a new baby shortly after that,’ the pal dished.

Insiders also revealed that baby Haley is often with her mommy and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today set.

But when the little girl is at home, Hoda always rushes back to her after work.

‘Hoda is a great reporter, but motherhood’s definitely her calling,’ the source noted.

Do you think it’s a good idea for the Today co-host to adopt another baby?