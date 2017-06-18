FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Inside Her Tapes: Princess Diana Talks About The Night She Confronted Prince Charles’ Mistress, Camilla For The First Time

Nick Markus Posted On 06/18/2017
princess diana camilla parker bowelsSource: pinterest.com

According to new reports, it seems like Princess Diana was well aware of her husband’s affair with Camilla. Andrew Morton‘s re-published blockbuster Diana My True Story has revealed the royal’s brave story with the tapes he recorded of the Princess as proof.

On the tapes, Diana herself explained that she decided to confront Camilla when she realized her husband was once again cheating on her.

The Princess cornered Charles and Camilla at a birthday party attended by many socialites.

After they had all gone to a private area downstairs along with another man, Diana requested to speak with Camilla alone.

Diana then recalled how she asked Camilla if she wanted to sit down first.

Lady Di admitted she was utterly terrified of her but still pushed through and asked Camilla to share what was going on between her and her husband.

Camilla pretended not to know what Diana was talking about but the royal added: ‘I know what is going on between you and Charles and I just want you to know that.’

The Princess recalled Camilla had told her that all the men in the world were in love with her and she also had two beautiful children; what more could she want?

But Diana replied that she wanted her husband and asked the mistress not to treat her like an idiot before someone came and separated the two women.

In the car, on the way back home, Princess Diana also confronted Charles about Camilla and how he had treated her at the party.

What do you think about being able to hear about the famous Princess’s life from Lady Di herself through the newly released tapes?

Post Views: 1,210

