Inside Her Nightmare! Abby Lee Miller Forced To Clean Bathrooms In Prison, And Hated By Inmates!

The former Dance Moms star is making no more than 12 cents an hour for her work in prison. Abby Lee Miller surrendered to jail last week, and we have learned from an inmate that she is doing one of the dirtiest jobs there.

‘Abby Lee cleans the unit bathrooms with the other new women right now, and it seems to be what the staff will have her do for the next several weeks. She stayed in her bunk every single day, and the other prisoners came by to look at her. She’s scared to venture into the TV rooms because she’s trying to avoid any confrontation,’ the insider revealed.

It sounds like the first few days behind bars have been pure hell for the TV personality.

But despite trying her best to avoid conflicts, the woman still managed to make enemies.

A lot of the ladies dislike her attitude, and it’s no surprise.

The source revealed that Abby is already complaining about how loud it is, how she’s scared of the staff and how she feels the staff is being unfair by shining lights into her face excessively at night.

She also hates the food, which she says is ‘rather dismal.’

But according to former inmate Hollie Coulman, there is hope for Miller.

‘Abby will be able to shop tomorrow inside for the first time. Unfortunately, as far as visitors go, she has to mail out visitation to her family and friends that she wants to come visit.’

By the time she does, and the counselor receives them back, it will be about 30 days.

This means that the reality TV star won’t have anyone come see her the entire month.

Do you believe Abby Lee Miller deserves the nightmare that is prison or is it too much for her?

Will she be able to turn her sentence into a positive experience?