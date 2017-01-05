Inside Halle Berry’s Divorce and Custody Battle

Halle Berry is no longer a married woman and is starting 2017 from scratch. Her divorce from Olivier Martinez has been finalized and you can read about the juicy legal documents here.

Oscar winner actress Halle Berry and her former husband, Oliver Martinez have managed to settle their nasty divorce on December 29, 2016, a judge finally agreeing to sign off the papers.

It was decided that the two parents, both 50 years old, will get “joint legal and physical custody,” of their 3-year-old son, Maceo, according to the documents, and they will “share custody,” of the child.

This means that both Berry and Martinez have equal rights when it comes to their offspring and it remains to be decided between them the time each of them will get to spend with the little boy.

The papers signed by both parties show their agreement with the court’s decision regarding their rights and responsibilities of housing and supporting the three year old.

“I have entered into an agreement with the other party regarding housing for and support of our minor child,” reads the document.

The parents decided to not disclose in the official document any details referring to their schedule with the boy during holidays.

“To protect the privacy of the parties, at their request, no specific custodial terms are set forth herein,” state the papers, meaning that the time they spend with the kid during breaks will not be disclosed and is negotiable between the two adults.

Halle Berry apparently wished for the divorce to be official by January 1, 2017 “due to pending contracts and deals.” She also cited “irreconcilable differences,” as the reason the two decided to split.

According to the official papers, their property is still in contention.

Berry also has an 8 year old daughter named Nahla Aubrey with former lover Gabriel Aubrey. The two got married in 2005 and divorced in 2010. She married Martinez in 2013.