Inside Ellen DeGeneres’ Desperate Plan To Save Her Marriage With Portia De Rossi

Will the two women manage to make their relationship survive all of their problems and make it last? According to new reports, Ellen DeGeneres is willing to do pretty much anything to save her marriage with Portia de Rossi,

Just last month, the couple was allegedly caught having an ugly fight outside a Los Angeles restaurant.

Ever since then, a source claimed, the two haven’t been in a good place, and it looks like the relationship is crumbling.

Recently, the TV host was spotted by the paparazzi during an outing with a mystery brunette, and Portia was nowhere to be seen.

Even worse, Ellen was also caught not wearing her wedding ring, but despite the cheating and divorce rumors, it turns out that Ellen is in fact still fighting to keep Portia by her side.

A source stated that DeGeneres is doing pretty much everything she can to stop her wife from leaving her.

‘She’s been buying her elaborate gifts and recently splurged on this huge vacation to the South Pacific for just the two of them, but Portia did not want to go!’ the insider revealed.

As fans may already be aware, a huge cause for their marital issues is Ellen’s drinking.

But the insider assured us the star is now handling her booze problem very well.

Although DeGeneres has always been a drinker, apparently the woman never drinks when she is working or on set.

According to the insider, boozing is the least of their concern right now.

Do you hope Ellen and Portia will manage to make it work even if that means getting a patch-baby?