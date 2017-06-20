Inside Brad Pitt’s Lonely Father’s Day; Check Out What He Did After Angelina Jolie Left With The Kids

This was the first Father’s Day for Brad Pitt since his highly publicized split from Angelina Jolie from September. Instead of being surrounded by his family on Sunday, the actor’s six children left their dad home alone for Father’s Day.

Angelina Jolie was spotted whisking their kids away on vacation, leaving Brad all sad and lonesome.

He was seen on Sunday quite devastated on a day which was supposed to be happy for him and in which he was supposed to be surrounded by family.

Pitt was photographed looking down and distressed while he was at Nice Airport together with his long friend Dede Gardner.

On the very same day, Jolie was also spotted at LAX Airport jetting out of town with her and Brad’s six children.

Holding Vivienne, 8, by the hand while her twin brother Knox walked beside them with their older siblings Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11.

According to some insiders close to this whole situation, Brad has been spending a lot of time preparing his Los Feliz house hoping that his kids would come and visit him this summer.

‘Brad has been spending more time at the compound getting the outdoor areas, pool, and gardens, ready for summer. After the divorce news broke nobody saw him there for months but he is back and seems more comfortable once again – hopefully, the kids will visit soon.’

On the other hand, it seems that Brad’s kids did spend some time with him before Father’s Day.

Brad Pitt had a visit from a few of his children on Saturday, the day before that special day.

An SUV dropped the kids off at his Hollywood-area compound on Saturday morning to spend several hours with the War Machine actor.

Angelina Jolie is also very committed to each and every one of her children. This is the exact reason for which she took Zahara to spend some time in Ethiopia where she flew with the kids for the little girl’s adoption anniversary. Zahara was adopted back in 2005.