Inside Brad Pitt’s Father’s Day Plans With His Kids Amid Silent Conflict With Angelina Jolie

Despite the divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is still doing his best when it comes to parenting his six children. According to new reports, the Hollywood actor has decided to create some magical moments with the kids on Father’s Day on June 18. Apparently, Brad is planning an unforgettable bonding session with the brood.

Pitt wants to spoil Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Zahara, and Pax during the holiday and hopes to give them a family day the kids will never forget!

According to a source close to the big family, Brad Pitt loves to share laughs with his children and is not afraid to get dirty playing outside.

Apparently, the actor is planning an epic paintball war followed by a Barbeque dinner.

‘He is planning an entire day of full of events including an epic paintball war and a skateboarding competition on their big ramp in the backyard. He wants to cap it off by having the kids help out Barbequing for dinner. Most of all, he just wants to be surrounded by them this weekend after what was his most challenging year as a father,’ the insider revealed.

Even though Brad and Angie have been caught in a nasty divorce and custody battle, lately, the parents have managed to put aside most of their differences for the sake of their six kids who need both of their parents in their lives.

An insider had previously stated that the children mean everything for Jolie and Pitt and they are committed to giving them the best upbringing and as normal of a childhood as possible.

What do you think of the actor’s plans with his children for Father’s Day? Do you believe Angelina Jolie will get over her reluctance to be around Pitt and join in on the fun?