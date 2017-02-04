Inside Brad Pitt’s Downward Spiral – Man Caves and Marijuana

Brad Pitt is trying his best to get his life back together after Angelina Jolie decided to file for a divorce last year but according to reports, the way to his goal is paved by a lot of struggles and the actor may actually be going through a downward spiral.

Pitt is currently receiving help for his issues, swearing off all substances, including alcohol, pills and pot — the vices that allegedly ruined his marriage to Jolie.

It is a huge change for the man who in 2011 confessed that he used to spend his time wallowing in self pity in roomfuls of marijuana smoke.

“I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out,” he claimed at the time. “It started feeling pathetic.”

However, his hard times were far from over. The actor later set up a secret man cave in his Airstream trailer where he would often go with his buddy to smoke pot.

According to the divorce papers, Pitt now has to randomly get tested for drugs four times a month as well as attend therapy sessions.

According to an insider, the request came from “fed up” estranged wife Angelina, who made a “last ditch attempt” to save Brad from himself.

“Angelina asked a Superior Court of California judge to enforce the drug testing as a form of rehabilitation,” stated a source close to the estranged couple.

“She feared he had hit rock-bottom. Brad’s health had friends concerned, too.”

Another source claimed Pitt’s house used to be filled with party favors. “You used to walk into Brad’s house, and there were different grades of dope and lots of bongs and smoking paraphernalia on a table.”

“He cut way back after he and Angie married because she wouldn’t tolerate it!” the insider added.

Now, the actor is determined to fix his relationship with his six children.

“[He] doesn’t want any part of drugs or booze right now; he’s dedicated to his children. It’s what’s best for himself and his family in the long-term and that’s a bigger buzz than any cocktail or marijuana joint could provide.”

“Brad just wants to lead a healthy and sober life — with his kids.”