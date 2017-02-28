Inside Bob Harper’s Terrifying Health Scare

Terrifying news for Biggest Loser fans! The host of the show and famous fitness trainer Bob Harper has gone through a health scare that left him unconscious for two days!

According to new reports, the man suffered from a heart attack that could have killed him. Fortunately however, Harper is currently under observation while he is slowly recovering from the scary experience.

Still, suddenly falling unconscious for two days must’ve been terrifying for his close friends and family and also a huge reason of concern for his fans who though the active man was healthy because of his lifestyle.

The reports say that the 51 year old suddenly collapsed in the gym while working out.

Good thing that there was a medical specialist in the gym at the time and so Harper was able to receive CPR soon enough. It goes without saying that the doctor saved Bob’s life!

Since his scary health problem, the fitness guru revealed he has spent 8 days in the hospital and he is yet to go home to Los Angeles as he is not completely out of harm’s way.

According to a trusty source, although the heart attack came out of nowhere it was not completely surprising as many members of Harper’s family have suffered from similar diseases.

“It is very scary but runs in his family,” said the insider, adding that Harper is currently “on the mend.”

Maybe the stress and pressure of being involved with Biggest Loser has finally got to him. As fans may know, last year, former contestants accused the staff and producers of the show of being abusive and “corrupt.”

Some even claimed that Harper himself handed out illegal drugs that had the effect of inhibiting food cravings.

Harper, however, denied all of the accusations calling them “absolutely false.”