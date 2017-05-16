Inside Beyonce’s Secret Pregnancy Scare – Jay Z Hires Live-In Nurse To Monitor His Pregnant Wife 24/7!

According to new reports, Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z are making sure the twins are going to be safe and healthy when born. The couple went to huge lengths to prepare for the big day.

As fans may remember, a couple of weeks ago, Blue Ivy’s parents were forced from their Bel Air rental home because of a mold infestation that was putting the health of the entire family in danger – especially that of the unborn babies.

Now, the concerned father has hired an entire team of medical experts to watch over his wife, as well as a live-in nurse!

According to a source close to the family, Jay Z’s decision is in fact very wise because Beyonce’s pregnancy is very high risk.

First of all, not only is she pregnant with twins, which comes with its own risks, but she also used IVF to conceive them, which only adds to the dangers.

As a result, the doctors have warned Beyonce that her pregnancy is “already considered to be a high-risk pregnancy,” and advised her to take all the measures necessary to have a safe delivery.

The singer even canceled her well-awaited performance at Coachella just to be sure nothing went wrong because she overworked herself.

After Beyonce learned that she was living in a house that was putting her babies’ lives in danger, not only did she pack up her bags and left, but also got an entire team of doctors to monitor her pregnancy.

We hope everything is going to be fine and Beyonce will give birth to healthy and strong twins.