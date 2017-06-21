Inside Beyonce’s Legal Battle With Event Planning Company Over Blue Ivy Trademark Just Days After Giving Birth!

The singer is fighting back against an event planning company named after her daughter Blue Ivy. Beyonce just gave life to her twins last week, but the star is already back taking care of business.

The mother of three took a short break from her mommy duties to send her legal team to court in an ugly battle over the trademark for Blue Ivy Carter’s name!

According to court documents filed on June 19, Beyonce demands the appeal board dismiss the opposition filed by Veronica Morales, the owner of the event planning company.

Earlier in the year, the star filed an application to own the name Blue Ivy, but Morales filed an opposition to it, asking for the performer to not be granted the name rights.

But Beyonce is not giving up, and now the star is pleading with the court to have Morales’ opposition thrown out.

The event planning firm owner has pointed out that Jay Z said in the past that they have no intention of using their daughter’s name to sell any products but the wish to obtain the trademark is related to their worry that people will use their child’s name to make a profit.

However, in her recent filing, Beyonce denies Morales’ allegations based on her rapper husband’s Vanity Fair interview.

She explains that the article is pretty straight forward but rejects Morales’ assessment of Jay Z’s state of mind.

In addition, the celebrity also argued that Morales failed to oppose her trademark by the deadline.

Now, Beyonce is requesting the trademark office dismiss the event planner’s opposition.

Advertisement

What do you think of the mess? Should Beyonce be granted the trademark or should Morales be allowed to use the name as she pleases?