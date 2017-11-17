Inside Beyonce And Kim Kardashian’s ‘Awkward’ Reunion At Serena Williams’ Wedding

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian came face to face for the first time since their husbands’ feud, and it was at Serena Williams’ wedding! According to sources at the ceremony, their reunion was as awkward as we all imagined.

As you may have heard, Kim and Beyonce were two of the many A-listers in attendance at the tennis champion’s wedding to her baby daddy, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Apparently, the two celebs stood together at the VIP bar during yesterday’s Beauty and the Beast themed wedding.

To properly celebrate their pal’s big day, the women ordered some champagne.

Kardashian slayed a long black gown while Queen Bey rocked a green long-sleeved dress.

Neither of the two women’s husbands was at the wedding, and it was probably for the best.

Beyonce and Kim managed to put aside their differences for the sake of their friends’ special day, but that doesn’t mean it was comfortable, or sincere!

Fans may remember that Kanye and Jay Z’s fallout started last year when the ‘Famous’ rapper started ranting about his former friend in the middle of a concert!

‘Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard that you said you would not perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling’ In my opinion – now do not go trying to diss Beyonce – she’s great. Taylor Swift is great,’ he was caught on camera saying.