Inside Beyonce And Jay Z’s Shocking Plans For Another Pregnancy

One month after Queen Bey gave birth to her and Jay Z’s twins Rumi and Sir Carter, the parents of three are nesting comfortably in Malibu California. A dream come true for the stars! So much so that, according to reports, the celebrity power couple is done having kids!

‘Bey and Jay are definitely not having, and more kids and he has been making this very clear to everyone who has asked,’ a source close to the superstars revealed.

As fans may remember, following the birth of Blue Ivy‘s baby brother and sister, on June 13, the family went into hiding as they dealt with the horrifying aftermath of a premature birth.

Reports have been claiming that the family hired no less than six nannies to take care of the young ones.

The insider explained that this health scare was the most terrifying thing that ever happened to their family.

Fortunately, they are all healthy and happy now.

Beyonce has already shed most of the baby weight and flaunted her hot summer body to her followers.

Following the birth of the twins, Beyonce and Jay Z have miraculously started to be happy together again despite the seemingly crumbling relationship before.

Because of that, the two have decided that they are finally pleased with the life they’re currently living, and they want it to remain that way, meaning – no fourth baby!

‘It’s like Beyonce and Jay Z have been given a new lease on their marriage. They are just so at peace right now with everything,’ the insider explained.

Do you agree that it’s time to stop making babies or do you think a new addition to the family would make them even happier?