Inside Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis’ $10 Million Beach House

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are just about to make some new family memories in the brand new beach house. The two of them recently purchased a breezy beachside pad for the price of $10 million.

The actors and their children, Wyatt and Dimitri, now own a 3,100 square foot house in Santa Barbara to escape to whenever they need some peaceful time away from the Hollywood spotlight.

The house includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms, fantastic views of the ocean just a few steps away and plenty of porch space to enjoy the sights from the comfort of their home.

The house’s interior is decorated in a classic coastal motif with shades of white and blue just perfect to maintain the theme of the beachfront location.

There is enough sleeping space for visitors, and the house also includes more sets of bunk beds for family and friends to rest comfortably.

There’s no shortage of sun during the summertime to enjoy with the little ones from their own tiny paradise.

In case they’re concerned about their privacy, they can easily enjoy a private drive, and they also have security gates to keep the unwanted visitors out.

The couple owns a larger $10 million house back in Beverly Hills with 7,351 square feet of space, and the house includes four bathrooms and three bedrooms.

Since the two of them have become parents, their priorities have changed, and Mila is more mature now.

‘I reprioritized my life, in all honesty. I traveled through all my 20’s and I was very selfish—in a good way, not in a way I regret. And I think having a kid made me realize how incredibly selfless I want to be.’

Ashton is also very grateful for the fact that life has given his the opportunity to become a father for Wyatt:

‘It’s epic. It’s the greatest privilege life has to offer…I can’t—I have no words.’

As for Dimitri, Ashton said that he loves everyone.

‘But when Wyatt comes near him…he’s like Kung Fu Panda when she comes near. He’s afraid she’s going to kill him. I went through a phase where I had to keep Wyatt alive, and then I went through a phase where I had to keep her from killing herself, and now I’m going through a phase where I have to keep her from killing the other baby.’