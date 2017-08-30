FREE NEWSLETTER
Inside Angelina Jolie’s New Life-Threatening Health Crisis After Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/30/2017
angelina jolieSource: thesocialmonk.com

The actress claimed women usually put themselves last and that is why their health deteriorates later on. Following her Bell’s Palsy diagnosis, Angelina Jolie has been diagnosed with yet another shocking illness.

According to sources close to the Hollywood celebrity, Angie has been suffering from varicose veins!

While some may think that the only downside is being unsightly, in reality, they can cause blood clots that could very well threaten her life.

Now, in order to get rid of the unappealing veins, the actress is planning on undergoing a painful ‘stripping’ procedure that would allow her to confidently wear short skirts and dresses once again.

But even though the actress is considering the procedure only for vain reasons, doctors have warned her that if left untreated, the veins could jeopardize her life.

The scary medical intervention is painful, leaves a lot of bruising behind, and it takes weeks for the areas to finally heal.

The doctor recommended that the beauty should undergo ‘microphlebectomy’ instead as not only is it less invasive and causes less to no scarring but the recovery is a lot shorter as a result.

‘Angie has so much international travel coming up… She also wants to squeeze in another trip to Cambodia before the end of the year. Her doctors are begging her to make a decision now before she suffers worse consequences than revealing a few unsightly veins on her legs,’ the pal dished.

Do you think Angelina Jolie should finally focus on herself and go for the surgery as soon as possible?

Post Views: 705

