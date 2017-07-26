Inmate Reveals O.J. Simpson Is Planning To Take Revenge On ‘Traitor’ Kim Kardashian!

He’d also like to get ‘cozy’ with Caitlyn Jenner! According to a source, O.J. Simpson is planning to take revenge on everyone who labeled him a killer — and Kim Kardashian may be his first target. His conversations with pal Vernon Nelson have taught us that the disgraced NFL star is apparently obsessed with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

O.J. thinks he is innocent of any wrongdoings and wants to deliver some payback to his enemies who have been stating otherwise.

‘Tell them to expect me like they’re expecting Jesus to come back because I’m coming!’ Simpson allegedly quipped to his inmate.

The criminal was granted parole on July 20 and is going to officially be a free man in October of this year.

Nelson claims Simpson is totally fixated on Kim, whom he believes to be a traitor, after learning she bad mouthed him on KUWK by implying he had a role in the infamous 1994 murders of Nicole Brown, and Ron Goldman.

Apparently, Simpson’s entire demeanor changes when he talks about Kim.

‘O.J. told me Kim’s comments about him are ‘traitorous! She dishonored her father by speaking negatively about me. She’s two-faced,” Nelson shared.

What is more, O.J. believes the Kardashian would do anything to promote her reality TV show – even going as far as to badmouth him despite treating her with respect.

The inmate penned in his memoir that O.J. bashed Kim with ‘very powerful and serious’ charges that ‘made the hairs on my arm stand up!’

In addition, O.J. also slammed Kim’s sexual life by saying: ‘She walks around flaunting herself. She is a thirty-something — almost 40-year-old woman — still getting naked for the whole world to see. It’s disgraceful. I am like her godfather. I do not want to see that s–t!’

Finally, O.J. also talked about ‘delightful’ Caitlyn Jenner’s transition into a female and stated he wouldn’t be opposed to sharing his cell with her or to things getting cozy between them.

Do you think Kim Kardashian may be in danger?