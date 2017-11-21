FREE NEWSLETTER
‘Infuriated’ Kanye West Wants Beyonce And JAY-Z To Treat Wife Kim Kardashian With Respect

Mel Walker Posted On 11/21/2017
Beyonce Kim Kardashian North WestUS Weekly

Husband Kanye West is said to be very angry by the lack of respect that his former friends — Beyonce and JAY-Z — have for his wife, Kim Kardashian.

The outspoken rapper apparently goes “nuts” thinking about the fact that Queen Bey feels that she is more talented and is superior to Kardashian.

West is said to be sad that Beyonce believes that a reality star is not worthy of her friendship and time.

A source stated: “It drives Kanye insane that Beyoncé treats Kim like she is inferior and not worthy of her friendship, it infuriates him. Kanye is fiercely protective of his family and feels that by dissing Kim, he is being dissed, too.”

The family friend claimed that West is proud of Kardashian’s accomplishments and wished JAY-Z and Beyonce would recognize that she is a great mother and businesswoman.

The person explained: “As far as Kanye is concerned, Beyoncé has no right to look down her nose at Kim, sure she is a reality TV star, but she is also a wildly successful businesswoman and a self-made multi-millionaire.”

The pal went on to say that West will only accept Jay and Bey’s friendship if they welcome his wife.

The source shared: “The way Beyoncé has been towards Kim is a bone of contention for Kanye, and when it comes to any future relationship with Jay-Z, it is a real sticking point. Kanye feels that unless Beyoncé and Jay-Z are willing to treat his wife with respect, he believes she deserves then he has no desire to make nice with either of them.”

Another insider said that is unlikely to happen. The mother of three does not think much of the TV personality and socialite.

The source claimed: “Beyonce has never gelled with Kim, she just doesn’t respect her, or like her, she never has, even before Kim got with Kanye. Beyonce cannot stand the whole reality TV thing, and she thinks Kim would do anything for fame, she just feels they are two different people with nothing in common. Beyonce is always polite to Kim when she sees her, but you can tell it is forced and that there’s no warmth or genuineness in her interactions.”

West is asking for a lot, some commenters say.

Mary Morrissey
12/11/2017 at 3:28 pm
THAT’S EXACTLY RIGHT SHE COULDN’T HOLD ANYTHING OF BEYONCE’S.


Jeff Carter
11/21/2017 at 1:55 am
Another fat a** that got famous for screwing someone on tape. That’s what got her famous. She is a idiot and certainly not star. She is a joke just like her husband. Frankly people are tired of both of them. She isn’t talented enough to carry Beyonce’s shoes. Please people a no talent fat a** famous for fking and you act like she is a star.


