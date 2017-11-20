Infamous Cult Leader Charles Manson Dies At 83

The notorious cult leader od the Manson Family cult Charles Manson dies at the age of 83. Check out all the details below.

After staying in the hospital for four days, Manson passed away in Bakersfield, CA, at 8:13 on November 19, according to TMZ.

The official cause of death hasn’t been disclosed for the moment. The information of his death comes from a family member of one of his most famous victims Sharon Tate’s sister Debra.

The prison is now alerting all of the victims’ families. The inmate was hospitalized on November 12 where he underwent a series of tests.

Sources who talked to TMZ did not offer much optimism after he was checked in, stating: ‘It’s not going to get any better for him.’

Charles had also been hospitalized back in January for severe intestinal bleeding and to repair a lesion.

After that, he was checked out and allowed to return to prison, looking healthy in a new a mugshot in August.

However, this time he reportedly had an ashen complexion and all that he was able to do was lie motionless while covered in blankets.

The infamous counterculture figure rose to fame first for his association with Hollywood stars like The Beach Boys.

But ultimately he will be remembered as the reputed mastermind behind a series of gruesome murders in LA in the late 60s including Sharon Tate.

He was given a death sentence back in 1971, but when California outlawed capital punishment, he was re-sentenced to serve out more life sentences.

The events leading up to Manson’s imprisonment have inspired lots of films and TV shows, most notably Aquarius and Helter Skelter. The director Quentin Tarantino is currently planning a movie about the Manson Family Murders as well.