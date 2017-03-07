‘Indiana Jones 5’ Is (Still) Coming In July 2019

The internet was abuzz today with the news that Disney had officially announced a new Indiana Jones movie for 2019. Steven Spielberg will return to direct, with Harrison Ford set to reprise his role as the title archeologist. There’s only one problem: Disney didn’t announce this news today, they announced it almost a year ago.

It was on March 15, 2016, that Walt Disney Studios made the official announcement that a fifth Indiana Jones film would be released on July 19, 2019.

Nonetheless, the lack of updates since then has apparently lead us all into temporary amnesia. (I didn’t even remember them making the announcement when I first read the news today.)

Spielberg and Ford are indeed on board for the new film. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and her husband Frank Marshall will produce. Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull screenwriter David Koepp will return to write the new film.

Originally, there was speculation that franchise creator George Lucas would not be involved after selling Lucasfilm to Disney.

Spielberg later reiterated that was not the case, saying it would be “insane” to make an Indiana Jones film without Lucas. John Williams will also return to compose the score, at least according to Spielberg.

With all that said, we know absolutely nothing about this fifth film in the franchise. Will Shia LaBeouf return as Indy’s son, Mutt Williams? (Please, no.) Will the 77-year-old Harrison Ford really attempt to remain front and center in a major action film?

One completely unsubstantiated rumor has said that Ford will only appear in the beginning and the end of the film as the older Indy, with the bulk of the movie taking place in the past and a new actor taking on the iconic role. The hands down favorite to replace Ford? Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt.

At any rate, whether it’s old news or new news to you, Indiana Jones 5 will hit theaters in just over two years.