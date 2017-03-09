FREE NEWSLETTER
Incredible! The State Of Hawaii Sues Donald Trump Over Immigration Ban!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 03/09/2017
Donald TrumpSource: bostonherald.com

President Donald Trump’s revised immigration ban has been sued by an American state!

Hawaii is the first state deciding to take action against the unfair travel ban by suing the President of the United States!

According to new reports, the state attorneys requested that the federal court in Honolulu issue an emergency order to stop Trump’ executive ban that limits immigration from Muslim countries.

Although the program does no longer apply to Muslims who are in the possession of a visa, it also sadly shuts down the refugee program!

Furthermore, as it turns out, Hawaii has also sued the initial immigration ban but the trial was put on hold.

The lawsuit claims that the new ban affects Hawaii’s Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

“Hawaii is special in that it has always been non-discriminatory in both its history and constitution,” Attorney General Doug Chin stated.

“Twenty percent of the people are foreign-born, 100,000 are non-citizens and 20 per cent of the labor force is foreign-born,” added Chin.

Judge Derrick Watson gave the state permission to carry on with the lawsuit and the first hearing was set on March 15, the day before Trump’s order comes into full effect.

During the upcoming hearing, a restraining order will be requested, meaning that Trump’s ban will not be applied before the court takes a decision in the lawsuit against the President.

The state claims that the suit has been issued in order to protect its residents, businesses and schools, as well as its “sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J Trump and the federal government”.

Donald Trump’s “executive order inflicts a grave injury on Muslims in Hawaii, including Dr. Elshikh, his family, and members of his mosque,” the state’s complaint reads.

