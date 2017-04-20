Increasingly Popular Christina El Moussa Demands HGTV To Pay Her $1 Million Per Season!

Christina El Moussa has come into the spotlight a lot more now that she is known for her divorce from husband of 7 years Tarek El Moussa.

She and her now-estranged hubby were known for their reality TV show Flip or Flop but their unexpected split scandal was what shot them to celebrity status.

Now, Christina has decided to turn her newfound fame into cash!

As it turns out, the reality star has demanded that HGTV pays her no less than $1 million per season if they want her to stay on the network!

And they might just make that offer considering that she can get scouted by other networks at any time.

There is a catch, however – Christina wants HGTV to dump Tarek but they would rather not because if he is around there is ‘friction’ between them and that is good for publicity.

As fans may already know, the former couple and Flip or Flop co-stars broke up back in December 2016 and Tarek filed for a divorce in January.

Reports have stated that Tarek also asked the network for the same amount of money per season but it is unlikely he will get it because there is not that much interest in him.

One insider on the set of Flip or Flop revealed that Christina is “also demanding shorter filming hours, transportation and her own trailer with hair, makeup and wardrobe.”

“Christina knows that all of her personal drama has brought the network huge ratings. She’s in a place of power,” added the source.

Earlier this month it was announced that season seven will only have five episodes and season eight is yet to be filmed.

Advertisement

Do you think Christina El Moussa will get her way?