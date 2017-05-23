Inconsolable Ariana Grande “Blames Herself” For Concert Massacre, Flees The U.K.

According to new reports, the artist is blaming herself for the tragedy that took place! Now, following the terrorist attack at her concert, Ariana Grande is leaving the U.K. with a heavy heart.

The horrible explosion killed at least 22 people and hurt more than a hundred!

One source close to Grande revealed that “She is heading back home to Los Angeles,” adding that the 23-year-old singer is “inconsolable” and “blames herself” for what happened.

Ariana told her close ones that if she didn’t hold the concert everybody would be totally safe and none of her fans would have died.

“No one knows what to tell her to make her feel better. No one can comprehend the magnitude of this right now.”

Last night, right after the terrifying terrorist attack took place, Ariana took to social media to express how “broken” she felt.

Reports say that ISIS took responsibility for the attack, which was a suicide bombing right as the concert goers were filling out the arena.

Among the victims who lost their lives were 8-year-old Saffie Roussos and 18-year-old Georgina Callander.

The latter even met Grande a couple of years ago, and before the concert, she tweeted about how excited she was to see her idol again.

Ariana Grande was not hurt in any way during the attack, and although she is out of harm’s way, her close friends and family are still eager to see her back home and away from danger.

“Ariana’s family want her home immediately,” the source stated, adding that her mother was “freaking out” when she heard about the explosion.

We send out condolences to those who lost their loved ones during the concert and wish a quick recovery to those who got hurt.

